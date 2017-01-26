  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: President Trump addresses GOP summit in Philly
FAMILY & PARENTING

Five-year-old demonstrates shoe-tying trick

EMBED </>More News Videos

Colton's shoe-tying method may be different from any you've seen before, but it works! (Ashley Lillard/Facebook)

If you think you know every method of tying shoes, wait until you see the ingenious way this kid learned it.

Colton, 5, demonstrates how it's done. First, you stick the little plastic end of your shoe lace in the hole on the side, forming a loop off to the side of the shoe. Do that on both sides, so you have two loops. Then you place one loop under the other and pull it tight. Then you repeat and pull it tight again. When you take the ends of the laces out of the hole, you have a double-knotted shoe.

Though his method is unconventional, Colton is successful. His mom, Ashley Lillard, posted the video on Facebook, where the charming how-to has been viewed millions of times.

"My name's Colton, and there's a new way to tie shoes," he introduced himself, continuing, "I'm five and I have a loose tooth."

Colton said he learned the trick from his friend, River.

Lillard said she hoped her son's demonstration helped other kids who were struggling to learn.
Related Topics:
familyfeel goodchildrenlife hacksshoes
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Local couple married for 70 years dies hours apart
Man enlists newborn son to propose to girlfriend
Couple expecting twins after losing 2 sons in 2015 crash
This 8-month-old loves dancing with her aunt
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Man hurt when dumbbell crashed through windshield dies
Mom charged in 4-year-old boy's bathtub death in Brooklyn
FDNY: Queens fire that destroyed businesses caused by cooking
Fast food worker accused of serving menstrual blood
Queens man wins $5 million jackpot on 28th birthday
Scathing report cites systemic problems with ACS after boy's death
14-year-old special needs student drowns in HS pool
Show More
Meet the bi-racial twins born with different complexions
Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested during anti-Trump protest in Queens
6 NJ juveniles face social media child porn charges
Man stabbed following dispute on street in Midtown
Mexican president cancels DC trip after Trump's wall tweet
More News
Top Video
Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested during anti-Trump protest in Queens
Legendary actress Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80
FDNY: Queens fire that destroyed businesses caused by cooking
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video