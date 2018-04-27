FAMILY & PARENTING

Hero NYPD officers jump into action to save newborn baby's life in the Bronx

Marcus Solis has the story from the Bronx.

BELMONT, Bronx --
Two NYPD officers are being hailed as heroes for jumping into action to save a newborn's life in the Bronx.

The child's panicked mother flagged down a patrol car when her 8-day-old baby started turning blue on April 19.

She said little Ray Rodriguez started spitting up milk in his crib and was having trouble breathing. She thought her baby was dying.

Officers Elizabeth Velazquez and Daniel Wynohradnyk of the 48th Precinct just happened to be on patrol on 187th Street and Katonah Avenue.

They ran into the family's apartment and began to render aid. Officer Velasquez began alternating chest compressions with back blows to try and clear the obstruction.

"I was really nervous. My skills kicked in but at the same time I had to stay calm because I knew that's the only way we are going to get the baby safe," Velazquez said Friday.

Time was running out and so the officers decided in order to save the baby, they had to drive to the hospital themselves.

"You know, I just radioed that we are going to take the baby in our police car, all the units did a great job. They said we will set up a route to which hospital you are going to, St. Barnabas, they blocked all the intersections to St. Barnabas, it was perfect," Wynohradnyk said

Emergency room personnel cleared the obstruction that turned out to be a buildup of milk.

"As a mother, I just wanted to make sure this baby was fine. I felt really good when the baby cried at the hospital," Velazquez said.

"Happy. I'm very happy to see him now. Even the day after when we went to see him I was very happy and excited to see him, to know he was home with his mom and not in the hospital," Wynohradnyk said.

