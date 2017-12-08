FAMILY & PARENTING

'I sing this in the car:' Gus' thinking out loud wins the internet

Meet Gus, an adorable 2-year-old whose thinking out loud wins the internet. (@macker1313/Twitter)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. --
This might be the cutest thing you'll see all day.

During a moment of near silence at the end of his preschool holiday performance, then-2-year-old Gus felt compelled to tell the entire audience that he'd been putting in the work to practice his big number.

"I sing this in the car!" Gus beamed adorably, prompting an outburst of laughter from the audience.

If Twitter is any indication, Gus' thinking out loud has earned him throngs of fans. A tweet of his 2015 performance has earned nearly 150,000 likes.

"This is quite literally the purest video I've ever seen, I'm crying from cuteness," one Twitter user wrote in response to the heartwarming video.
