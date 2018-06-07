FAMILY & PARENTING

Long Island couple celebrates 70 years of marriage by renewing vows

AJ Ross reports on the Long Island couple celebrating 70 years of marriage.

VALLEY STREAM, Long Island (WABC) --
A Long Island couple is celebrating 70 years of marriage by renewing their wedding vows.

The couple was married in December of 1948, but Helen Inwald said she couldn't think of a better way to celebrate her husband Martin's 95th birthday on Thursday than by renewing their commitment to each other.

The ceremony was held at the Bristal Assisted Living Community where the couple are residents. A Nassau County Village Justice officiated the event.

The couple grew up a block and a half away from each other in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. They were introduced by a neighbor after Martin was discharged from the Army.

Their first date was in October of 1947 when they went to a Broadway show and had dinner at a fine French restaurant in Manhattan. After 10 months of dating, they were engaged by August 1948.


Martin worked as a civil engineer and Helen was a social worker and teacher. They raised three sons in a Valley Stream house they called home for 64 years.

Helen, 91, says her advice for a successful marriage is compromise, cooperation and consideration. She also joked it helps to have at least two bathrooms.

"You have to have that feeling of romance no matter how old you are or how many years you spend together," Helen added.

Martin said they key is the ability to compromise and find a way to share your partner's interests.

The couple says they can't believe 70 years have passed, but they are grateful for each moment and look forward to sharing many years to come.

