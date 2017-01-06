FAMILY & PARENTING

Mom of quadruplets hides in pantry to catch a break
EMBED </>More News Videos

After 8 years of infertility, the Gardners had four baby girls, two sets of identical twins, who all just turned 2. (WLS)

You may remember the Gardner family from Utah and their viral video revealing their "quad squad."

After eight years of infertility, they had four baby girls - two sets of identical twins - who all just turned 2.

Well, as you can imagine, as the parents of quadruplets the Gardners' life is a little busy and a lot silly with all of those toddlers in tow.



Mom Ashley's latest video blog on YouTube is going wildly viral.


It hilariously shows what happens when she tries to take a teeny break from the action and enjoy a single Twizzler strand, alone in the pantry.

"They don't ever go away. They want everything you have," she jokes.

So far, the video has been viewed more than 1.4 million times.

You can follow the family's journey on their Facebook and YouTube pages.
Related Topics:
familyfamilyparentingtoddlerchildrenviral videoyoutubesocial mediabig talkerstrendingUtah
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Teen wears suit to niece's birth
Parents marry at Texas hospital with preemie son
Couple announces pregnancy with time-lapse
Angel Gowns offer solace to families
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
5 dead, 8 injured in shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport
What we know about the suspected Fort Lauderdale gunman
Security beefed up at NY-area airports after Florida shooting
PHOTOS: Scene of mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport
Winter storm watch for eastern Long Island, parts of coastal NJ
AP source: Indian Point nuclear plant to close by 2021
Putin 'Ordered' Effort to Influence US Election: Intel Report
Show More
New hearing held for convicted Newark schoolyard killer
'Icon of NYC nightlife' found strangled in UWS apartment
LIRR engineer in crash to be tested for sleep apnea
Woman found dead in East Village was strangled, coroner says
Judge rebukes suspects in Facebook Live beating; Bond denied
More News
Top Video
Your Eyewitness News Update
Winter storm watch for eastern Long Island, parts of coastal NJ
'Icon of NYC nightlife' found strangled in UWS apartment
After briefing, Trump says hacking had 'no effect' on election
More Video