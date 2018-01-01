  • LIVE VIDEO Mayor de Blasio Inauguration Ceremony
Nassau County police help deliver New Year's Eve baby

ELMONT, New York (WABC) --
Two Nassau County police officers and a police medic helped an Elmont woman deliver a baby in her basement apartment on New Year's Eve.

The seven pound, nine ounce, 19-inch baby girl was named Nevaeh, which the officers explained "is heaven spelled backward."

The baby and 29-year old mother, Rochell, are doing fine.

Officers Steven Martucci and Police Medic Brian Ferrucci had actually helped deliver a baby in the past.

"It's a nice feeling to do that. Considering what we deal with all day, it's nice to bring a baby into the world," said Martucci, who has four young children of his own.

"It was a good feeling. Brought back a lot of good memories. It was nice."

