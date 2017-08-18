FAMILY & PARENTING

Soldier's widow raising money to buy back husband's car for their son

KATY, TX --
The widow of a soldier from Texas is raising money to buy her husband's car back to give to their son for his 16th birthday.

Jonathan Rozier was killed in 2003 while serving overseas in Iraq. Jonathan left behind his wife, Jessica, and a 9-month-old son.
According to a GoFundMe, Jessica sold her late-husband's car to make end's meet.

More than a decade later, Jessica tracked down the 1999 Toyota Celica convertible and wants to give it to her now 16-year-old son.

Jonathan Rozier was also the soldier whose commemorative bracelet was found in St. Paul, Minnesota.

