Baby delivered on side of the road on Long Island

Police helped a woman deliver her baby on Long Island.

CENTEREACH, Long Island (WABC) --
It was a special delivery in Suffolk County early Monday morning, when a baby was delivered on the side of the road.

Authorities say the 35-year-old pregnant woman and her husband and mother tried to get her to Stony Brook University Hospital, but the baby wasn't waiting.

Police officers Jon-Erik Negron and Michael Schneider rushed in and helped deliver the baby girl right on Nicholls Road in Centereach just before 4 a.m.

The mother and newborn were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital via Centereach Fire Department Ambulance.

familybabybirthCentereachSuffolk CountyNew York
