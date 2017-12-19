It was a special delivery in Suffolk County early Monday morning, when a baby was delivered on the side of the road.Authorities say the 35-year-old pregnant woman and her husband and mother tried to get her to Stony Brook University Hospital, but the baby wasn't waiting.Police officers Jon-Erik Negron and Michael Schneider rushed in and helped deliver the baby girl right on Nicholls Road in Centereach just before 4 a.m.The mother and newborn were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital via Centereach Fire Department Ambulance.----------