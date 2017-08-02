  • BREAKING NEWS ACCUTRACK RADAR: Track the storms and rain here!
FAMILY & PARENTING

Average working mom clocks in 98 hours a week, study says

EMBED </>More Videos

Working moms are on the clock nearly 100 hours per week, according to a new study. (Shutterstock)

A new study says if you add up the time the average working mom spends at her paid position and her duty at home, it totals to 98 hours per week, according to a new study commissioned by Welch's Grape Fruit Juice. That's equal to, if not more than, two full-time positions.

The study of 2,000 American mothers with kids between five and 12 years old found that the average mother "clocks in" at 6:23 a.m. and "clocks out" at 8:31 p.m., for an average work day of 14 hours. Four-in-ten moms surveyed said the week felt like a never-ending series of tasks to complete.

The research was part of an opt-in survey for moms of children ages 5-12 and was conducted between May 05, 2017, and May 11, 2017, by Market Researchers OnePoll under Welch's nutrition programs.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 70 percent of moms with children under 18 participate in the workforce. The study did not look at the fathers role in parenting or household chores.

"The results of the survey highlight just how demanding the role of mom can be and the non-stop barrage of tasks it consists of," said Casey Lewis, MS, RD and Health & Nutrition Lead at Welch's, via Yahoo! News. "Busy moms may identify with the list of 'lifesavers', which highlights not just a rigorous workload but a constant requirement to feed and fuel the family, week in and week out."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familymotherhoodstudyworking families
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Toddler leaves footprints all over freshly poured concrete
Portland transgender man gives birth to son
Twins' mom dies days after their birth and their dad slain
Mom slammed on social media after complaining about pregnancy
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Hail, flooding accompany storms
Bizarre home invasion involves man taking off clothes, washing dishes
EXCLUSIVE: Tenants asking for repairs allegedly threatened with immigration call
Man shot 8 times over gold chain
Girls allegedly videotaped while showering at volleyball camp
Man charged after running over girlfriend with car
Search for driver after woman left lying on the street
Karina Vetrano's family marks one year since her murder in Howard Beach
Show More
Trump: White House is 'a real dump'
'Rentboy' escort service's ex-CEO sentenced to prison time
Wife charged after fatal shot to husband's groin
Some truck smuggling survivors held in same lockup as driver
Amazon to hire thousands at New Jersey locations
More News
Top Video
Bizarre home invasion involves man taking off clothes, washing dishes
Missing girl found after being separated from family on subway
Eyewitness News Update
Police and community come together for 'National Night Out'
More Video