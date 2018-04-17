GLAM LAB

A closer look at trendy eyelash extensions

Eyelash extensions have been around for years, but how much do you know about them?

Johanna Trupp and Emily Sowa
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
I've been wary for years, but when I learned about Clementina Richardson, founder of Envious Lashes, I felt a little more comfortable with the idea.

She's behind some of the most luscious lashes in Hollywood, but that's not what sets her apart.

Not only does she customize each lash strand by strand to give you the most natural look... she teaches you the process.

To get the best outcome, you need to learn how to treat and clean the extensions, while strengthening your natural lash.

Her pricing may be a little higher, but the experience is worth it.

If you're not ready for the full glam look, she'll give you a trial set for about $100. If you follow the rules, you could keep those lashes for up to 6 weeks!

She has a lash studio here in NYC and just recently opened up a new one in Commack, NY.

After getting my lashes from the best of the best, I put them to the true test. After three weeks, I went and saw an eye doctor. Dr. Morra put my lashes under a microscope to see if I could really keep the fake lashes clean.

Check out the video for the entire process, from application to shedding!
