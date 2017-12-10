STYLE & FASHION

Columbia's Star Wars-inspired jackets will keep you warm even on Hoth

The force can be with you even out in the cold with these jackets inspired by "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back." (Columbia Sportswear)

PORTLAND, Ore. --
Star Wars superfans now have a new way to flaunt their love of the epic film franchise, even in the cold.

Columbia Sportswear has launched a line of three jackets inspired by iconic costumes from "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back."

The line includes jackets inspired by Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker and a parka inspired by Han Solo. Each garment retails for $400.

There's also a special edition of the Han Solo parka signed by Harrison Ford himself, and 100 percent of the proceeds from that $1,980 garment will be donated to support wildlife conservation.

Columbia produced 1,980 of each garment (a nod to the film's release year) and has already sold through its online stock, although the company says the merchandise is still available at select stores around the country.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
