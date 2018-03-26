STYLE & FASHION

Hair stylist releases book celebrating gray hair

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
Some people spend tons of time and money trying to cover their gray hair, but for others, it's a pride point.

Hairstylist Lorraine Massey noticed this trend and decided to give tips and tricks to those who love their silver hair.

"I think we all have a little dysmorphia when it comes to our hair," Massey said.

It turns out women in New York City can spend more than $1,000 a year covering the roots, not to mention the hours spent at the salon.

Melissa Malebranche is one of those people who loves her gray hair. At age 43, she decided to go au naturel and stop spending money at the salon.

"It became more of a chore and something I dreaded to do," she said. "I said enough, and I decided to stop doing it."

Naomi Lyman, another ambassador of gray hair, summed up how many women feel.

"You just feel liberated," Lyman said. "You get so many compliments, so I feel like it's my best feature. So thrilled I don't have to do anything, and people notice."

You can order Massey's book -- "Silver Hair: Say Goodbye to the Dye and Let Your Natural Light Shine: A Handbook" -- on Amazon or get it at a bookstore near you.


