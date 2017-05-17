Rompers are all the rage this year for many women's summer wardrobes, but men are no longer left out of this must-have trend.A company based in Chicago has officially introduced the "RompHim."A Kickstarter campaign has been created by ACED Design, which offers a short-sleeved, short-fit, button-front one-piece that somehow has been engineered to fit all sizes and shapes.The company says it's pretty comfortable, adding this could be the start of a fashion revolution. They were looking to raise $10,000, and so far, they've raised almost $70,000.And yes, there is a zipper fly.The RompHim is on sale for $90. The price will rise to $119 if you wait for it to go retail.