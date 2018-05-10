Firefighters battled a four-alarm fire at a building in the Bronx Thursday night.The fire broke out just before 8:30 p.m. in a six-story building on East 140th Street in the Mott Haven section.The fire began in an apartment on the sixth floor and quickly spread, shooting out of the roof. The fire ripped through multiple apartments.Over 100 firefighters responded to the blaze. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.People in the building rushed to escape the flames, but no residents were injured.Firefighters were putting water on hot spots late Thursday night.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------