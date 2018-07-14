Father, infant son hurt in Brooklyn tile wall collapse

Sandra Bookman has more on the wall collapse in Williamsburg.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A father and his infant son were sitting on a bench outside a tea shop in Brooklyn were hurt when parts of a tile wall came crashing down on them.

The accident happened on North 9th Street near the corner of Driggs Avenue in Williamsburg shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The father suffered back pain and a small laceration. His nine-week-old son suffered abrasions to both of his legs.

The buildings department is now inspecting the structural stability of the building.

