LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) --An FBI agent was injured when a flash bang grenade accidentally discharged inside the federal building at 26 Federal Plaza in Lower Manhattan Wednesday, according to authorities.
The agent reportedly sustained injuries to the right hand and wrist and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The explosion happened in the basement of the federal building, possibly in the agent's car.
The incident is being investigated as an accident by federal authorities. At this point, there is no indication terrorism is involved.