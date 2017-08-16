FBI agent hurt when flash grenade accidentally goes off in Federal Plaza

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) --
An FBI agent was injured when a flash bang grenade accidentally discharged inside the federal building at 26 Federal Plaza in Lower Manhattan Wednesday, according to authorities.

The agent reportedly sustained injuries to the right hand and wrist and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The explosion happened in the basement of the federal building, possibly in the agent's car.

The incident is being investigated as an accident by federal authorities. At this point, there is no indication terrorism is involved.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
FBINew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Young woman shot in head, killed during assault in Queens
Under pressure, Trump disbands business advisory councils
HEADS-UP: You may be due money in cruise robocall case
Man accidentally shoots nail into heart, drives to hospital
Mystery wedding crashers come forward, were on 1st date
Developer who plotted South America escape pleads guilty
NYC church removes 2 plaques honoring Robert E. Lee
Vandals damage headstones, paint derogatory words in cemetery
Show More
Police: Man followed, tried to rape 13-year-old girl in the Bronx
Man slashed on subway chases after attacker, throws plywood at him
Tip of Delta plane clips American plane at JFK
Woman fends off subway station rape attempt; Suspect arrested
President Trump begins last day in NYC amid controversy
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Violent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
More Photos