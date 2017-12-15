OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

FBI agent, police officer involved in shooting that killed man in Yonkers

By Eyewitness News
YONKERS, New York (WABC) --
An FBI agent and Yonkers police officer were involved in a shooting in which they killed a man Friday.

The incident occurred while the two were "conducting law enforcement activity," the FBI said in a statement.

It happened near the intersection of Mclean Avenue and Aqueduct Avenue in Yonkers.

The FBI said the man who was shot was taken to the hospital, where he died there.

No one else was injured in the shooting, and the FBI said there is no threat to public safety.

This is a breaking story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
FBIofficer involved shootingYonkersWestchester County
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
Body cam video shows man beg before officer killed him
Body cameras show deadly officer-involved shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body cam footage of NYPD shooting
Off-duty officer involved in shootout with robbery suspects
More officer involved shooting
Top Stories
Crews working to keep roads clear during evening snowfall
AccuWeather Alert: Snow for the evening commute
Police: 14-year-old girl raped by man she met on Snapchat
ABC fires celebrity chef Mario Batali of 'The Chew'
Exclusive new video of Molotov cocktail attack
Busy beavers raising concern in Staten Island community
Police: Husband's story doesn't add up in wife's fatal fall
READ: Stunning grand jury report on Penn State frat culture
Show More
DA: Anesthesiologist took drugs during deadly procedure
Officer hurt in crash that closed westbound Sunrise Highway
Mom says airline charged her $150 over breast milk
FCC repeal of net-neutrality is challenged
Teacher allegedly raped by inmate after class at prison
More News
Photos
New Jersey has strong showing in cheerleading competition
PHOTOS: Pipe bomb explosion in Midtown Manhattan
Powerful images from the Southern California wildfires
This NYC spot has a 6-course dessert tasting menu
More Photos