An FBI agent and Yonkers police officer were involved in a shooting in which they killed a man Friday.The incident occurred while the two were "conducting law enforcement activity," the FBI said in a statement.It happened near the intersection of Mclean Avenue and Aqueduct Avenue in Yonkers.The FBI said the man who was shot was taken to the hospital, where he died there.No one else was injured in the shooting, and the FBI said there is no threat to public safety.This is a breaking story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.----------