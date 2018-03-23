FDNY Firefighter killed in Harlem fire

A New York City firefighter died while battling a five-alarm fire in Harlem late last night.The fire broke out in the basement of a building being used as a movie set on St. Nicholas Avenue just before 11 p.m.While backing out of the building, the firefighter was separated from his unit and he was found unconsciousHe was rushed to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.FDNY Commissioner Dan Nigroidentified him as37-year-old Firefighter Michael Davidson, a 15-year veteran.Two more firefighters were seriously injured with burns, while three civilians suffered minor injuries.The building is home to the former St. Nick's Jazz Pub, which closed in 2011.It was being used to film "Motherless in Brooklyn," starring Edward Norton.They weren't filming when the fire broke out. The building was vacant when the fire started.The cause of the fire is under investigation.