FDNY investigating 'disturbing' video of uniformed firefighters fighting in the Bronx

Eyewitness News
CONCOURSE, Bronx (WABC) --
The FDNY is investigating what it calls disturbing video of uniformed firefighters fighting in the Bronx.

The department says it happened Wednesday night while the firefighters were off-duty.


Video on social media says firefighters were fighting with pedestrians and NYPD officers around Yankee Stadium.

In a statement, Fire Commissioner David Nigro said,

"Everyone and anyone who engaged in this outrageous behavior will be held accountable."
