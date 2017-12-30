A man was rescued from the icy waters off Lower Manhattan on Saturday.A paramedic jumped into the water to help him - he says he grabbed the guy and pulled him to a life ring. The cold then became too much to bear."It was really cold. I felt the cold set in about 30 seconds. After a minute, my hands and arms weren't working as well. From my training I know hypothermia sets in that quickly," says FDNY Paramedic Niall O'Shaughnessy.Both were plucked out of the water by the crew on a boat and were sent to the hospital. They are each expected to make a full recovery.Amazingly, the paramedic is already back at work.