EXCLUSIVE: FDNY paramedic helps rescue man from frigid water in Lower Manhattan

Lauren Glassberg has the exclusive video of the rescue. (Ahmet Ozturk)

Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) --
A man was rescued from the icy waters off Lower Manhattan on Saturday.

A paramedic jumped into the water to help him - he says he grabbed the guy and pulled him to a life ring. The cold then became too much to bear.

"It was really cold. I felt the cold set in about 30 seconds. After a minute, my hands and arms weren't working as well. From my training I know hypothermia sets in that quickly," says FDNY Paramedic Niall O'Shaughnessy.

Both were plucked out of the water by the crew on a boat and were sent to the hospital. They are each expected to make a full recovery.

Amazingly, the paramedic is already back at work.
