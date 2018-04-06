PERSONAL FINANCE

91-year-old Illinois man who married at 82 wins $1 million Powerball prize

OAK BROOK, Illinois --
A 91-year-old won $1 million after matching five numbers in the March 21 Powerball drawing.

Robert Schuit, a retiree, was a lifelong bachelor until he married his wife nine years ago. Schuit has been playing the Illinois Lottery since the very first draw in 1974, but this is his first big win.

"Now I have some cushion," he told the Illinois Lottery.

Schuit said he plans to use some of his winnings to remodel his home.

He bought the ticket at a 7-Eleven at 301 North Cass Avenue in Westmont. The retailer received a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financelotterypowerballjackpotIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
SPONSORED: Ridgewood Savings Bank: Reasons why parents help their child buy a home
NY Lottery winners split $23.4 million in prizes
Study: Midlife 'wealth shock' may lead to death
Stocks jump late, clawing back ground lost on trade fears
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
At least 6 infected with E. coli in New Jersey
AccuWeather: A little more snow
Lin-Manuel Miranda diagnosed with shingles
'Zombie raccoons' infected with distemper reported in U.S.
WWE's 'Luscious' Johnny Valiant killed crossing street
Conor McGregor charged following backstage melee
Protesters demand answers after fatal Brooklyn police shooting
Woman sues fertility doctor for using his own sperm
Show More
Explosive devices detonated at Sam's Club; man in custody
YouTube shooting suspect's parents give tearful reflection
YouTube star Logan Paul kicked out of Yosemite
Men walk away with staggering $350K in Target robbery
Man charged in cocaine ring from dead mother's apartment
More News