A fire burned through part of a senior living center in Port Washington on Monday.It happened at The Amsterdam at Harborside Senior Living on East Overlook around 5:15 p.m.Newscopter 7 was over the scene as firefighters battled the flames.The fire was burning on the sixth floor of the building.Some floors of the building had to be evacuated.No one was seriously injured.The cause of the fire is under investigation.