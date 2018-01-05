Virginia firefighters accused of gang raping teen face only misdemeanor charges

STRASBURG, Virginia --
Six firefighters accused of gang raping a 17-year-old girl are facing charges in Virginia.

But they each only face maximum sentences of a year in jail and a $2,500 fine for a misdemeanor charge.

Those firefighters, including the chief and the captain, have been charged. But they aren't charged with a sex crime. Instead they've been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. That's a misdemeanor that carries up to a year in prison and or a $2,500 fine.

The investigation dates back to last April. A concerned citizen notified the mayor of an alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl that allegedly occurred at a home, a hotel down the street and inside the firehouse. The teen's mother provided investigators screen shots of videos of the alleged incident that were shared on Snapchat.

The teen in this case claims that she was highly intoxicated but also highly intimidated and the sex with at least one of the men she says was nonconsensual.

The ages of the defendants range from 21 to 36.

