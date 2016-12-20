Shannon Sohn's holiday recipe: Pagash (Polish pizza) See the recipe below.1 ball of pizza doughflour for dusting3 cups leftover mashed potatoes1 lb bacon1 onion, diced2 c. shredded cheddar cheese1 c. sour cream1. Preheat oven to 350. Stretch out your pizza dough into a large round circle (about 18 inches in diameter), then poke holes in it with an aerator or a fork to keep air pockets from forming when you bake it. Put it in the preheated oven for about 10 minutes, until the dough is hardened, but not yet browned. Remove from oven and set aside.2. Meanwhile, fry up your bacon over medium high heat. When it is crispy, take it out of the pan, and let it rest on paper towels.3. Leave the leftover bacon grease in the pan, and fry your onions in the grease.4. Assemble! Spread your leftover mashed potatoes over the par-baked crust (you can do this as thick or thin as you want, depending on what you like). Add your fried onions, and crumble the bacon over the pizza. Finally, top it with the shredded cheddar cheese. Put it back in the oven for another 10 minutes.5. Take out, slice into 8 slices, and serve with sour cream!Check out the video above to see how Shannon Sohn makes her pagash.