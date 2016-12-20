HOLIDAY RECIPES

Holiday recipes: Shannon Sohn's Pagash (Polish pizza)

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch Shannon Sohn make Polish pizza. (WABC)

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Shannon Sohn's holiday recipe: Pagash (Polish pizza) See the recipe below.

Ingredients
1 ball of pizza dough
flour for dusting
3 cups leftover mashed potatoes
1 lb bacon
1 onion, diced
2 c. shredded cheddar cheese
1 c. sour cream

Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350. Stretch out your pizza dough into a large round circle (about 18 inches in diameter), then poke holes in it with an aerator or a fork to keep air pockets from forming when you bake it. Put it in the preheated oven for about 10 minutes, until the dough is hardened, but not yet browned. Remove from oven and set aside.

2. Meanwhile, fry up your bacon over medium high heat. When it is crispy, take it out of the pan, and let it rest on paper towels.

3. Leave the leftover bacon grease in the pan, and fry your onions in the grease.

4. Assemble! Spread your leftover mashed potatoes over the par-baked crust (you can do this as thick or thin as you want, depending on what you like). Add your fried onions, and crumble the bacon over the pizza. Finally, top it with the shredded cheddar cheese. Put it back in the oven for another 10 minutes.

5. Take out, slice into 8 slices, and serve with sour cream!

Check out the video above to see how Shannon Sohn makes her pagash.

Click here for more holiday recipes from the Eyewitness News team!

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodholiday recipes
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOLIDAY RECIPES
Bill Ritter's berry good smoothie
Jeff Smith's deviled eggs
N.J. Burkett's Pasta e Fagioli
Ryan Field's 'Famous Field Macaroni Casserole'
More holiday recipes
FOOD & DRINK
Bill Ritter's berry good smoothie
Jeff Smith's deviled eggs
'Coming to America' restaurant McDowell's pops up
Papa John's says NFL protests are hurting pizza sales
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
2 NYPD detectives resign following indictment on rape charges
NYPD officer not guilty in apparent road rage shooting
New Jersey Santa Claus busted with crack pipe, police say
Boy who lost both legs to meet quadruple amputee dog
Shalane Flanagan, Geoffrey Kamworor win TCS New York City Marathon
Final finishers: Inspiring stories of runners who wouldn't give up
Sheriff: Congregants were helpless to escape Texas church gunfire
Anthony Weiner reports for prison stint for sexting conviction
Show More
Woman from NJ jailed in Zimbabwe for tweets about president
Argentine president honors NYC terror attack victims
Bus drivers in 4 Nassau County school districts go on strike
Driver indicted in chase that killed 2 involving allegedly stolen dirt bike
6-year-old reportedly kidnapped by babysitter found safe
More News
Top Video
Sheriff: Congregants were helpless to escape Texas church gunfire
Friends, family say goodbye at funeral for victim of terror attack
Eyewitness News Update
Anthony Weiner reports for prison stint for sexting conviction
More Video