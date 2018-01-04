RECALL

1 dead, dozens sickened after romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak in U.S.

** FILE ** In this file photo from Aug. 16, 2007, a worker harvests romaine lettuce in Salinas, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, file)

The Center for Disease Control is investigating an E. coli outbreak in romaine lettuce that has sickened at least 58 people in the U.S. and Canada.

People in 13 states, including New York and Connecticut, have been infected. So far, five people have been hospitalized in the U.S.


Officials said one person has died in the U.S. and another in Canada.

Here's a list of all 13 states where people have been infected: California, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Vermont, and Washington states.

Consumer Reports says people should stop eating romaine lettuce until the cause of the outbreak is identified and the tainted product is removed from store shelves.

Click here for more information about the E. coli outbreak.
