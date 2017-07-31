ICE CREAM

Baskin Robbins offering $1.50 scoops today

Baskin Robbins selling scoops for $1.50 on birthday

As it has with the other months with 31 days, Baskin Robbins is once again offering $1.50 scoops on Monday, July 31.

The ice creamery chain continues its promotion strictly on the 31st day of the month.

The one-day offer is good for one scoop of any of its 31 flavors.

Baskin Robbins has already offered the discounted scoops in January, March and May, with the special still to come in August, October and December.

The chain says participation varies among stores, so you'll have to check ahead with the nearest location. You'll be able to find your nearest Baskin Robbins at this website.

In addition, waffle cones and other toppings are extra, and the offer does not apply to sundaes.

(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
