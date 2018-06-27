HOLIDAY RECIPES

Bill Ritter's red, white and blue dessert makes every day feel like July 4

Bill Ritter's red, white and blue dessert makes every day July 4

Bill Ritter shares his favorite summertime treat -- red, white and blue dessert! Watch his daughter give her honest review.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Ingredients:
1 pound cake (Bill prefers lemon-flavored)
"Healthy dose" of strawberries
"Healthy dose" of blueberries (or cherries if preferred)
Whipped cream

Directions:
1. Lightly toast a slice of pound cake and place it in a dish.
2. Coat the pound cake with a "healthy dose" or strawberries.
3. Coat with another "healthy dose" of blueberries. Substitute for cherries if desired.
4. Top with a dollop (or more) of whipped cream.
5. Garnish with more fruit.

Enjoy!

Click here for more holiday recipes from the Eyewitness News team!
