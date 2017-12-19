  • LIVE VIDEO House debates, votes on tax reform bill
Make sure you try a personal pan pizza from Scarr's Pizza

Food blogger Mike Chau aka @FoodBabyNY introduces us to his favorite pizza spot. (WABC)

Josh Hartmann, Jamie Nguyen and Guest Contributor: Mike Chau aka @FoodbabyNY
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
New Yorkers love their pizza. We're downright passionate about it, everything from their favorite place to grab a slice to how they chow down, and we're talking about eating it folded of course. Is there ANY other way?

Mike Chau aka @foodbabyny, the mastermind behind an incredibly successful food blog and Instagram account recently took abc7ny on an eating tour. Chau introduced us to one of his favorite pizza places: Scarr's Pizza in the Lower East Side.

Chau said, "Scarr's is one of the best joints for just a plain slice or a Sicilian in New York, but a lot of people don't know how good a personal pan pizza is." What makes it so good? Chau said, "The sauce has a lot of flavor. The crust is perfect. As you can see, no flop. It's great. It's nice and soft at the bottom, but the crust is really crispy." Chau also said, "No knife and fork ever."

Click here for other NYC spots to check out.

There are other items on the menu including meatballs which are made with grass-fed pork, veal and beef.


Scarr, the owner said, "Food was always a part of our lives growing up. All our friends would come to the slice shop and eat. It was affordable for us. For less than 5 bucks you can have a meal."

"A lot of love and care goes into our pizza," he said. Scarr also said that his spot may look like any other one in NYC, but most of the ingredients are organic and made in the U.S.A. Chau disagreed. He doesn't think Scarr's looks like any other pizza place in the city. "If you look around, it's just a really fun spot. It takes you back the pizza shop you used to go to when you were a kid. There's cool posters and stuff. The whole decor is fun."

You might also be interested in the 6-foot-long pizza.

Scarr's Pizza is located at 22 Orchard Street. They're open 7 days a week.

To learn more about Mike Chau aka FoodBabyNY:
Hang out with the man behind the cute kids and food pics on instagram: @foodbabyny.

This story is the first of a series featuring FoodBabyNY as a guest contributor.


