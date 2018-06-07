SOCIAL SUPERSTARS

Dancer turns tragedy into top NYC food blog - The Skinny Pig

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 16)

Aspiring dancer hit by car, turns tragedy into new passion through food blogging

Dara Pollak aspired to be a professional dancer, but one day her dream was shattered when she was struck by a car. Now, Dara has found a new way to connect with New Yorkers through

Emily Sowa
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
Dara Pollak, born and raised in Queens, aspired to be a professional dancer. She studied tap, ballet, jazz - all the classics.

On September 30, 2001, on a quick work break to grab lunch with a friend, she heard screeching tires. Dara's friend yelled, "Oh my god, that car isn't stopping." Dara turned around to see the back of an old Cadillac flying towards her.

Dara was pinned between the car and the wall, in front of Barnes & Noble in the Bay Terrace Shopping Center. Her leg was shattered... and so were her dreams of becoming a professional dancer.

Dara spent months in the hospital. Laid up in a bed watching hours of endless television, depressed and heartbroken. Dara soon discovered a new passion - Food Network.

She loved watching the cooking shows and learning recipes. It relaxed her and gave her a sense of peace, during this very traumatic time.

In 2008, Dara started her own food blog called The Skinny Pig. Her blog shares recipes, cooking tips and restaurant reviews.

Soon after her blog was created, she launched an Instagram account to promote her blog @SkinnyPigNYC. Now, Dara has over 87,000 followers and is one of New York City's top food bloggers.

Dara works as a food blogger full time and helps restaurants by consulting and collaborating with other social media influencers to share knowledge to restaurants about what makes a good "Instagram-able" food item.

For mouth-watering, crave-inducing food photos follow Dara on Instagram or see her photos below.



New York City foodies should check out The Skinny Pig blog for all of your foodie cravings!

For more episodes of Social Superstars watch here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodoriginalssocial superstarsfoodinstagramsocial mediaManhattanNew York CityNew YorkQueens
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIAL SUPERSTARS
How Brooklyn mom made lifestyle blogging her full-time job
Best friend fitness duo gets paid to work out
Mom takes stunning photos of son's NYC adventures
Fry guy dishes out best french fries in New York City
Brooklyn photographer redefining the cat lady stereotype
More social superstars
FOOD & DRINK
Almond Breeze milk recalled in 29 states, including NY, NJ, CT
Crush your cravings with a cold cone from these 3 New York City newcomers to the ice cream scene
New cocktail bar Stay Gold dawns in Kips Bay
New American spot Kleinberg's brings burgers and more to Bedford
Savor the flavors of the Caribbean at these 4 New York City newcomers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News