FOOD & DRINK

DEBATE: Which do you pour first - cereal or milk?

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on May 1, 2018. (WPVI)

There's apparently a cereal controversy dividing the breakfast aisle. When making your morning meal, does the cereal hit the bowl first or is it the milk?

This is a real debate, with team "cereal first" saying they had no idea there was any other way.

They say anything else is un-American, makes no logical sense and is a milk-wasting way to eat -- adding a number of adjectives we can't share.

Enter the "milk first" crowd, which defends the liquid before crunch model.

Here's their case: According to viral debates, milk goes in first before cereal is added in small amounts that keeps it from getting soggy and keeps the milk fresh.

A poll shows most are cereal first, but milk first people are not alone, even without numbers on their side.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodcereal
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Welcome to Eyewitness News Chefs!
Bill Ritter's Mom-in-law's Famous Apple Sauce
Lucy Yang's delicious chicken wing recipe
Lee Golderg's 'Pudocee' Trifle
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
5 dead after C-130 military plane crashes
Men arrested at Starbucks settle for $1, $200K for entrepreneurs
Newark-bound Southwest flight diverted due to broken window
Police receive 'vicious dog' call, find lovable pup
Teen blasted for wearing traditional Chinese dress to prom
NYPD: Man pulls razor from mouth, slashes random woman
Beauty queen undergoes long surgery after face paralyzed
Police: 3 young children drink vodka while left home alone
Show More
Exclusive video shows shooting during barbershop robbery
Suspect ID'd in fatal LI stabbing believed to be over money
Video shows suspect in Queens beating, $10,000 reward offered
Fisherman reels in giant 58-pound bass in Raritan Bay
Boy Scouts change name as girls join program
More News