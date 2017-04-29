BROOKLYN, New York --It can feel good to make your haters eat their words, and a Brooklyn woman is making that revenge even sweeter.
The idea for the 'troll cakes' came to Troll Cakes Bakery and Detective Agency's owner after she read hateful comments about Dolly Parton online.
Her new business model allows customers to send hateful comments made to them online back to the person who originally wrote them -- but this time, they're written on a cake.
If you know the recipient's address, the cake only costs $35.
For $60, the Troll Cakes Bakery and Detective Agency will also track down your hater.
Cakes featured on the bakery's website are piped with delightful troll messages like "You donkey witch," "Sorry you're such a hateful person," and "Ur mom is obese."