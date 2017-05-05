NEIGHBORHOOD EATS

Neighborhood Eats: Tacos at Yellow Magnolia Cafe in Brooklyn Botanic Garden

EMBED </>More News Videos

Lauren Glassberg reports

By
PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Young Gideon is on to something - a tour of the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, and then lunch inside Yellow Magnolia Café. The restaurant opened just in time for flower season, and there is a canteen option with outdoor seating. The café inside the renovated Palm House offers another level of tranquility.

Chef Rob Newton hopes this new venue lives up to the setting that attracts so many people.

"I hope they feel like this beautiful garden that has been here 100 years has a great restaurant it deserves," Chef Newton says.

Newton's Chef de Cuisine Morgan Jarrett is vegetable-focused, and serves a beautiful crudité and lush salads.

"In designing the menu of Yellow Magnolia, I wanted to reflect the beauty of the whole garden," Jarrett says.

You will also find fried chicken and fish tacos, which are already a big hit.



Fresh masa tortillas are made to order, and the fish that Chef Jarrett uses is hake. It is first coated in buttermilk, and dredged in rice flour. The hake is quickly deep fried, and layered onto that tortilla. The fish is served with ninja radishes and a fresh avocado crema and micro cilantro, so it is a bright plate. The bright plate reflects the bright blooms outside.

RECIPE: Yellow Magnolia Cafe Tacos:

Ingredients:

1 small hake filet
1 cup rice flour
1 cup butter milk
Salt
3 tbls micro greens

1 purple ninja radish (can use any radish if necessary-finely shave)
1 cup shredded cabbage
1 cup salsa (use your favorite or make your own)
2 tbsp Avocado crema (see recipe below)
2 cups cooking oil
3 tortillas (make your own or buy)

Directions:
Heat oil in deep frying pan or deep fryer over medium high heat
Cut filet into 3 equal size pieces
Pour buttermilk over the fish, make sure each piece is well covered
Then in bowl, dredge each piece in rice flour

Deep fry fish in the hot oil for 1 minute
Layer each taco with cabbage, salsa, fish, radish, crema and micro greens

Directions for Svocado Crema:
In blender, combine 1 avocado (the inside only, and remove pit), with cup of sour cream, juice from lime and a punch of salt. Puree until creamy, and garnish with sprig of cilantro.

Serves 1
Related Topics:
foodneighborhood eatsfoodtacosavocadoProspect Park SouthNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEIGHBORHOOD EATS
Neighborhood Eats: Comfort food spins at Wooden Spoon
Neighborhood Eats: Mish Mosh at Chateau Coffee Shop
Carbonara at La Grata in the South Bronx
Tacos from around the world at 'Unico Global Tacos'
More neighborhood eats
FOOD & DRINK
Company creates world's first caffeinated bagel
Brooklyn cafe says Starbucks stole its unicorn drink
Good mood foods: How what you eat can boost your spirits
Bombay Sapphire gin recalled due to having 77 percent alcohol content
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Flash flooding turns roads into rivers, stifles transit
FBI: Man wanted to blow up pressure cooker bomb in NYC
NYPD: German tourist savagely beaten, sexually assaulted
Mugshots: Ex-NYPD drug detective among 26 nabbed in heroin bust
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Port Authority Police training facility
18 frat members charged in Penn State student death
Transgender woman found in Midtown dies
Show More
LI teacher accused of inappropriately touching male student
Delta apologizes after family booted from flight
'Blind Side' NFL player accused in Uber driver assault
Police arrest alleged bedroom intruder near Rutgers University
New report: Aaron Hernandez cited Bible passage in suicide
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
NYPD: German tourist savagely beaten, sexually assaulted
After celebration on Intrepid, Trump heads to Bedminster
Senate wary on 'Obamacare' repeal
More Video