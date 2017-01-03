Girl Scout cookie season is now underway, and this year organization is introducing a new cookie flavor.The new addition -- S'mores -- comes as the Girl Scouts of America celebrates an important milestone.The Girl Scouts published the first recipe for S'mores all the way back in the 1920s, and the newest cookie also marks 100 years since they started selling cookies to raise money.Lauren Glassberg caught up with those who will be hawking the newest treat. Watch her report in the video player above.