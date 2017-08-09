Krispy Kreme creating solar eclipse-themed doughnut!

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2217853" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> You might polish off a glazed doughnut in a minute, but here's a behind the scenes look at what it takes to make it for you.

Krispy Kreme is going to new heights for this month's total solar eclipse!For the first time, the North Carolina company's trademark original glazed doughnuts will be "eclipsed" with chocolate. The chocolatey switch coincides with the solar eclipse on Aug. 21!, customers can get an early taste of the solar eclipse doughnut during evening "hot light" hours on Aug. 19 and 20.The doughnut will be sold at participating Krispy Kreme locations across the United States for a limited time only.