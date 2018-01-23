HOLIDAY RECIPES

Lucy Yang's delicious chicken wing recipe for Mother's Day

Lucy Yang's delicious chicken wing recipe for Mother's Day

Lucy Yang shares savory chicken wing recipe. Easy to cook for your mom on Mother's day. Holiday Recipes is sponsored by Optimum. (wabc)

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Lucy Yang shares savory chicken wing recipe. Easy to cook for your mom on Mother's day. See the recipe below.

Ingredients
1 pound of chicken wings, thawed
Olive oil
Salt & pepper
Choice of sauce: buffalo, barbecue, soy garlic, etc.
Scallions or garnish of your choice

Directions
1. Wash and dry wings
2. Place on a baking sheet
3. Sprinkle salt and pepper
4. Drizzle with olive oil
5. Turn the wings over and repeat
6. Bake in preheated 350 degree oven for 30-45 mins, depending on how big the wings.
7. Turn over once or twice during baking to keep from sticking. Make sure fully cooked
8. Toss in a bowl with your favorite sauce: buffalo, barbecue, soy garlic, the sky is the limit!

Serve while nice and warm. Your Mom will love it!

Check out the video above to see how Lucy prepares her chicken wings.

