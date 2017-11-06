Lucy Yang's version of Silver Palette's Chocolate Chip cookies: See the recipe below.1/2 pound (2 sticks) sweet butter, softened1 cup brown sugar1/2 cup granulated sugar2 eggs1 teaspoon vanilla extract2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour1 teaspoon baking soda1 teaspoon sat1 1/2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chip chips, feel free to add more to your liking1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a cookie sheet.2. Cream butter and both sugars together until light and fluffy. Add eggs and vanilla and mix well.3. Sift dry ingredients together and stir in, mixing thoroughly. Add chocolate chips to the batter, and form cookies.4. Bake on the prepared cookie sheet, on the middle rack for 15 to 17 minutes. Remove from the oven while centers are slightly soft. Cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before transferring cookies to a rack to cool completely.It should make about 80 regular cookies.Enjoy!Check out the video above to see how Lucy Yang's version of chocolate chip coolies.