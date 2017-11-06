NEW YORK (WABC) --Lucy Yang's version of Silver Palette's Chocolate Chip cookies: See the recipe below.
Ingredients
1/2 pound (2 sticks) sweet butter, softened
1 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup granulated sugar
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon sat
1 1/2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chip chips, feel free to add more to your liking
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a cookie sheet.
2. Cream butter and both sugars together until light and fluffy. Add eggs and vanilla and mix well.
3. Sift dry ingredients together and stir in, mixing thoroughly. Add chocolate chips to the batter, and form cookies.
4. Bake on the prepared cookie sheet, on the middle rack for 15 to 17 minutes. Remove from the oven while centers are slightly soft. Cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before transferring cookies to a rack to cool completely.
It should make about 80 regular cookies.
Enjoy!
Check out the video above to see how Lucy Yang's version of chocolate chip coolies.
