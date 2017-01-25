FOOD & DRINK

McDonald's to give away bottles of special sauce on Thursday

EMBED </>More News Videos

McDonalds to give 10,000 botttles away of its special Big Mac sauce. (McDonalds)

HOUSTON, Texas --
If you've been savoring that Big Mac sauce, but can't figure out a way to get the exact taste at home, you are in luck. McDonalds will be giving away 10,000 bottles of its special sauce on Thursday.

Yep, you read it right.

The giveaway follows the nationwide release of two new Big Mac sandwiches: the Mac Jr. and Grand Mac. According to the fast-food chain, the new burgers will be sold through March 20.


Bottles of the Big Mac Special Sauce will be available at participating restaurants across the U.S. and on McDonald's social channels.

Additional details on how to get a free bottle will be released Wednesday.

WHAT ABOUT THE SUPER BOWL?

Across the Houston-area, McDonalds will offer 50-piece McNuggets for $10 in celebration of Super Bowl LI. The special size runs through Feb. 5.
Related Topics:
foodmcdonald'shamburgerfast food restaurantbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Here's how to get a free burger from Shake Shack
Fun facts about peanut butter
Sierra Nevada brewery issues 36-state recall of select beers
Consumer Reports: Superfood myths debunked
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police hunt gunman in fatal shooting inside Dongan Hills business
MTA board expected to vote to increase subway, bus fare to $3
President Trump tweets 'We will build the wall!'
What was that noise? It's Con Ed releasing steam on the Upper East Side
Dozens of residents evacuated from burning apartment building in Brooklyn
Parents, caregivers fight to keep Brooklyn day care open after DOH shuts it down
VIDEO: Dog rescued after being chained up for 15 years
Show More
Day after collapse, Minn. governor says he has cancer
Police responding to burglary kill homeowner, not intruder
Elderly man attacked and robbed outside senior center in Brooklyn
Separated conjoined twins make 1st public appearance
Video shows caregiver hitting 94-year-old woman several times
More News
Top Video
2 men fatally shot inside business in Dongan Hills
What was that noise? It's Con Ed releasing steam on the Upper East Side
Parents, caregivers fight to keep Brooklyn day care open after DOH shuts it down
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video