Mixian noodles at Little Tong in the East Village

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --It seems that noodles are all the rage lately, with new shops popping up all over the city.
Little Tong Noodle Shop features mixian noodles and is located at 177 1st Avenue at 11th Street in the East Village.
Little Tong is named for its chef, Simone Tong, who happens to be petite, but her noodle bowls are big on flavor and feature a special kind of noodle.
"These are rice noodles in China, they're called mixian. Literally, they're translated as rice threads," Tong said.
They're springy in texture and slightly sour from fermentation. They're from the Yunnan Province of China and served throughout the country. They are pretty rare here in the U.S. but Little Tong is hoping to change that.
The grandma chicken is the most popular version. The rice noodles are cooked for about 30 seconds, then topped with chicken broth that cooks for days. Then there's the layering of an egg, vegetables, chicken confit and condiments and including cilantro and edible flowers. It's beautiful to look at and delicious to eat.
There is a spicy pork Dan Dan version and banna shrimp option, just to name a few.
Plus there are little eats like beef tartare, Chinese broccoli salad and pork wontons.
Four women are behind Little Tong who are happy to share their love of food with others and think the East Village is the ideal location.
Mala Dan Dan Mixian Recipe
Pork Bone Broth 70g
** (Made from pork neck bone, pork shoulder, bacon skin, and a few slices of thick prosciutto. Add white peppercorn, a few slices of ginger, 2 whole onions, a few pieces of fresh bay leaf, a sprig of thyme, 1 head of garlic and 1 leek. Add ingredients into cold water, bring it to a boil, remove the foam that will rise to the top using a strainer. Continue to cook this for 12 hours.)
Maxine Rice Noodles 220g
Pork Ragu 200g
Pickled Celery 30g
Pickled Mustard Seeds 20g
Wild Watercress 10g
Chili Oil 10g
Sichuan Green Peppercorn Oil 15g
Seasoned Peanuts 20g
Instructions:
Cook the noodles in boiling water until tender. Cover with broth. Add in other ingredients one by one, and slurp away!