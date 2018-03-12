  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO NTSB update on fatal East River helicopter crash
FOOD & DRINK

New York's first sake brewery opens in Brooklyn

By
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
New York has wineries, distilleries and a plethora of craft beer breweries, but now a new kind of brewery.

Sake, the Japanese drink that's particularly popular at sushi restaurants, is now being made locally.

Brandon Doughan used to develop drugs to combat cancer and heart disease, but these days the biochemist is creating sake.

"Sake is a bit of science and also some art," he says. Doughan is making craft sake along with his business partner Brian Polen.

The two met at a mutual friend's wedding in Japan five years ago.

Together they embarked on an extended sake tasting tour in Japan and came up with a plan to make a business out of sake.

Now they've opened New York State's first sake brewery.

Brooklyn Kura is located in Industry City. They use American rice and New York water, and already offer eight varieties. Their product is unpasteurized, which means it must be refrigerated.

So for now they're not doing much distribution, but you can experience the sake first hand at their tap room which is open Friday, Saturday and Sundays.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodbrewerySunset ParkBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Modern American Eatery 'Quality Eats' Debuts In NoMad
'Cinnamon Garden' Brings Indian Fare To The East Village
Family eats cereal from Walmart that expired in the 90s
'Boru Boru' Brings Kosher Ramen To The Upper West Side
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Warning
Pilot reported engine failure in helicopter crash that killed 5
Who are the victims of the East River helicopter crash?
Fatal helicopter crash is 3rd involving company in past 11 years
Police: Man fatally shot by officer after road rage rampage
Parents arrested after asking how son saw porn at school
New York area gears up as 3rd nor'easter bears down
Rapper surrenders after gun found in bag at Newark Airport
Show More
Tim McGraw collapses on stage during Ireland performance
Person of interest identified in SUNY student's death
2nd explosion in Austin badly injures woman
Mount Vernon mayor arrested in corruption probe
Pedestrian killed in fatal hit-and-run in Brooklyn
More News
Photos
New ABC show 'Deception' uses magic to fight crime
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
More Photos