FOOD & DRINK

New York City grocery stores to show calorie counts on prepared foods

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Starting Monday, shoppers in New York City will know a lot more about their food.

Convenience stores and supermarkets will now be required to list calorie information on prepared foods.

About 3,000 restaurants and 1,500 convenience and grocery stores will be affected across the five boroughs.

Stores that don't comply by August face fines ranging from $200 to $600.

Chain restaurants in New York City have been required to post calorie counts since 2008.

The new rules also require chain restaurants and food retailers to post full nutritional information, not just calories, for standard menu items.

They must also post a statement about the daily recommended caloric intake of 2,000 calories.

The updated rules affect restaurants and food chains like 7-Eleven and Whole Foods.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Related Topics:
foodrestaurantsnew york city newsfoodnutritionNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Hot dogs recalled after 'metal objects' found inside
How to achieve burger perfection at your next barbecue
Kurry Qulture brings authentic Indian dishes to Astoria
Starbucks offering coffee ice cubes at select locations
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Dad of Times Square crash victim leaves letter thanking NYC
Police: Child molester impregnated 10-year-old girl
Woman dragged from bed during terrifying NJ home invasion
Man asked to move seats on flight due to prosthetic leg
Big game hunter crushed by elephant
Apparent wrong-way crash closes eastbound lanes of LIE
Boater killed when powerboats crash in NJ race
Show More
Passenger sprays mysterious liquid in MTA bus driver's face
Unlicensed cab driver shot after chain grab in the Bronx
Deadly University of Maryland stabbing a possible hate crime
Police make arrest in fatal stabbing at Long Island wedding party
Suspects punch Army veteran in the Bronx, steal his service dog
More News
Photos
Photos: Memorial set up in Times Square for crash victim
PHOTOS: Car hits pedestrians in Times Square
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
More Photos