Romaine lettuce scare over after deadly E. coli outbreak

After nearly two months of investigation, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the recent E. coli outbreak, linked to leafy greens, appears to be over.
The CDC says people likely got sick from eating leafy greens, but did not advise anyone to avoid romaine or any other green.
During the outbreak, at least 66 people across the U.S and Canada became ill, 22 were hospitalized and two died.
At the time, Consumer Reports warned consumers to stay away from romaine lettuce, which officials in Canada blamed for its recent E. coli outbreak.
There have been no new cases over the past few weeks. The Canadian government declared its outbreak over earlier this month and the CDC and FDA have now followed suit.
Consumer Reports said it will continue to monitor the investigation.
----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldconsumer concernsconsumere. coli
foodu.s. & worldconsumer concernsconsumere. coli