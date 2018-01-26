E. COLI

Romaine lettuce scare over after deadly E. coli outbreak

EMBED </>More Videos

Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side have consumer stories you should know about for Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. (KGO-TV )

By
After nearly two months of investigation, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the recent E. coli outbreak, linked to leafy greens, appears to be over.

The CDC says people likely got sick from eating leafy greens, but did not advise anyone to avoid romaine or any other green.

During the outbreak, at least 66 people across the U.S and Canada became ill, 22 were hospitalized and two died.

At the time, Consumer Reports warned consumers to stay away from romaine lettuce, which officials in Canada blamed for its recent E. coli outbreak.

There have been no new cases over the past few weeks. The Canadian government declared its outbreak over earlier this month and the CDC and FDA have now followed suit.

Consumer Reports said it will continue to monitor the investigation.
----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldconsumer concernsconsumere. coli
E. COLI
1 dead after romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak in U.S.
Beef, veal, bison recalled after outbreak of E. coli
Possible E. coli leads to pancake mix recall
E. coli recall expands, is linked to celery
More e. coli
FOOD & DRINK
Nutella causes riots in French supermarkets
Hungry For Hot Pot? These 3 Lower East Side Spots Have You Covered
Reba McEntire to play KFC's Colonel Sanders
5 New Spots To Score Tapas And Small Eats In New York
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Husband of murdered NJ radio host dead of apparent suicide
Woman shot leaving subway station in Queens
Actor, former Disney star charged in armed robbery spree
Video shows fake deliverymen barge into Bronx apartment
Nutella causes riots in French supermarkets
14-year-old arrested with guns, machetes after school threat
Mother seeks answers on one-year anniversary of son's murder
Alleged prostitute, 14-year-old son charged in murder
Show More
1 injured in high-rise apartment fire in Manhattan
Kidnapping victim killed during FBI raid
Man gets 60 years for wife attack after his affair with student
Woman dies days after crashing car into river
Family says elderly man beaten, restrained on Emirates flight
More News
Top Video
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed deaf man
Trump proposes path to citizenship for 1.8M, $25B for wall
Suspect wanted in Washington Heights hotel rape
Newark house fire spreads to neighboring home, displacing residents
More Video