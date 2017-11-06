HOLIDAY RECIPES

Holiday recipes: Shirleen Allicot's beef jerky fried rice

EMBED </>More Videos

See how Shirleen Allicot makes her beef jerky fried rice (WABC)

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Shirleen Allicot's beef jerky fried rice: See the recipe below.

Ingredients
1 tablespoon grapeseed oil
1 cup sliced mushrooms
2 large eggs, beaten to blend
3 cups cooked jasmine rice
cup sliced beef jerky
3 cloves of garlic
cup thinly sliced scallions (white and green parts separated)
1 teaspoon raw sugar
Kosher salt
2 tablespoons low-sodium chicken broth
Thinly sliced red onion and cilantro leaves (for serving)

Directions
1. Heat oil in a large nonstick or cast-iron skillet over high.

2. Add garlic and onion. Cook until fragrant for 1 minute.

3. Add mushrooms, tossing, until just brown, about another minute. P

4. Push to the side and pour in eggs and stir vigorously 10 seconds.

5. Add rice; pat it down and spread out in an even layer, breaking up any clumps, then vigorously toss everything together. Continue patting and tossing process until grains dry out and separate, about 3 minutes.

6. Add beef jerky, raw sugar, and season with salt. Cook, tossing together for about 2 minutes.

7. Pour broth around edges of skillet and continue to cook rice mixture, tossing, until broth evaporates.

8. Serve fried rice topped with red onion, cilantro, and green onions (feel free to add soy sauce or sriracha when plated and served). Enjoy! Xoxo

Check out the video above to see how Shirleen Allicot makes beef jerky fried rice.

Click here for more holiday recipes from the Eyewitness News team!

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodholiday recipescooking
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOLIDAY RECIPES
Lucy Yang's favorite chocolate chip cookies
David Novarro's 3 squash soup
Bill Ritter's berry good smoothie
Shannon Sohn's Pagash (Polish pizza)
More holiday recipes
FOOD & DRINK
Lucy Yang's favorite chocolate chip cookies
Now you can actually have 'Breakfast at Tiffany's'
New Jersey diner adding tips to kids' bills
NYC dad is a viral hit thanks to pics of cute kids and good food
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Apartments evacuated, block closed after cracks found in building
Nicki Minaj's brother found guilty in child sex assault case
Queens man found guilty of murder in death of NYPD detective
AccuWeather Alert: Bitter cold arrives
Report: 5 women accuse Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct
Police: Woman murdered for turning down marriage proposal
Mom of sex assault victim: 'Everybody in that school failed them'
Man surrenders again in crash that killed popular DJ
Show More
ADL: 'Proud Anti-Semite' bumper sticker a sign of the times
More than 100 students, parents brawl outside high school
No 911 call after boy's deadly reaction to grilled cheese
Feds: Professional bodybuilder tried to produce child porn
Deadly Brooklyn fire being investigated as possible arson
More News
Top Video
For adults only: A mini golf course in Times Square
Toddler with dairy allergy dies after pre-K gave him grilled cheese
Eyewitness News Update
Roy Halladay was flying plane low, witnesses say
More Video