Shirleen Allicot's beef jerky fried rice: See the recipe below.1 tablespoon grapeseed oil1 cup sliced mushrooms2 large eggs, beaten to blend3 cups cooked jasmine ricecup sliced beef jerky3 cloves of garliccup thinly sliced scallions (white and green parts separated)1 teaspoon raw sugarKosher salt2 tablespoons low-sodium chicken brothThinly sliced red onion and cilantro leaves (for serving)1. Heat oil in a large nonstick or cast-iron skillet over high.2. Add garlic and onion. Cook until fragrant for 1 minute.3. Add mushrooms, tossing, until just brown, about another minute. P4. Push to the side and pour in eggs and stir vigorously 10 seconds.5. Add rice; pat it down and spread out in an even layer, breaking up any clumps, then vigorously toss everything together. Continue patting and tossing process until grains dry out and separate, about 3 minutes.6. Add beef jerky, raw sugar, and season with salt. Cook, tossing together for about 2 minutes.7. Pour broth around edges of skillet and continue to cook rice mixture, tossing, until broth evaporates.8. Serve fried rice topped with red onion, cilantro, and green onions (feel free to add soy sauce or sriracha when plated and served). Enjoy! XoxoCheck out the video above to see how Shirleen Allicot makes beef jerky fried rice.