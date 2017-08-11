FOOD & DRINK

Uber delivering free ice cream on Fridays in New York, other cities

LOS ANGELES (WABC) --
Uber and McDonald's have a sweet offer for customers -- free ice cream!

It works a lot like a lottery, all you have to do is open the Uber app and tap to request ice cream.

Starting Friday, select the "ice cream" tab in the Uber app, tap "request," then sit back and wait for a truck to deliver a free ice cream cone served in a free limited-edition, reusable silicone cone.
If you're selected, Uber will send ice cream to you and up to four friends. If you're not selected, Uber says just keep trying.

Once you have your cone, you can head to any participating McDonald's to get a free soft-serve refill.

The promotion lasts six weeks and is only being offered on Fridays in 10 cities nationwide, including New York City.

The offer is good through September 22.

For more information, visit Uber.com/ice-cream/.
