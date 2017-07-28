FOOD & DRINK

Who has the best pizza in our area? You tell us!

ABC7NY is looking for the best slice of pizza in the Tri-State area -- and we want you to decide where to find it. Your pick could be featured in an upcoming #FoodFriday segment on abc7ny.com!

We asked our Facebook followers to give us suggestions, and so far, we have some great leads:



Now we're narrowing down our followers' top picks. So far, they include:

-- Umberto's New Hyde Park, New York
-- L&B Spumoni Gardens Bensonhurst, Brooklyn

-- La Gondola Pizzeria & Restorante Ramsey, New Jersey
-- Di Fara Pizza Midwood, Brooklyn
-- Original Pizza Canarsie, Brooklyn
-- Gaby's Pizza Queens Village, New York

Now it's time to vote! Use the Facebook reaction buttons to select your pick on our Facebook page:

