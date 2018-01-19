  • LIVE VIDEO Senate debates short-term spending bill
Popular food blogger @foodbabyNY takes us to one of his favorite places for doughnuts.

Josh Hartmann, Jamie Nguyen and Guest Contributor: Mike Chau aka @FoodbabyNY
WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --
You won't find your typical doughnuts at the Doughnut Project in the West Village. They recently served up a cheese and charcuterie board doughnut. It's a doughnut with fig jam filling and topped with prosciutto and goat cheese along with walnuts, apricot, dates and a honey drizzle. Troy Neal, its co-owner, said, " "We like to use ingredients that you might cook with or make a cocktail out of."

There's the everything doughnut which has a sweet cream cheese glaze topped with all the seeds from the everything, sesame seeds, poppy, pepita, garlic and sea salt. There is even a bacon maple bar, a maple glaze with a slab of bacon of course.
Mike Chau aka @foodbabyny, the mastermind behind an incredibly successful food blog and Instagram account selected the Doughnut Project as one of his favorite donut places. Chau called them the "experts at savory doughnuts."

But if savory isn't for you, there are sweet doughnuts on the menu too. There's the grasshopper, their version of a classic cocktail. It has green creme de menthe and a choocolate cookie crumble. How about their prosecco doughnuts? It has as you might have guessed infused with prosecco. Love peanut butter and jelly? They have one with a blackberry glaze, filled with peanut butter whip and a housemade blackberry jam.

Eating the doughnuts can be messy, but as Chau said, "They're delicious."

The Doughnut Project is located at 10 Morton Street. They are open 7 days a week until 6pm or the doughnuts are sold out. They recently opened a second location at 912 7th Avenue in Midtown.

To learn more about Mike Chau aka FoodBabyNY:
Hang out with the man behind the cute kids and food pics on instagram: @foodbabyny.

This story is part of an ongoing series featuring FoodBabyNY as a guest contributor.


