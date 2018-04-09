Former FDNY EMT indicted in deadly hit and run in Levittown

Eyewitness News
LEVITTOWN, Long Island (WABC) --
A former FDNY EMT has been indicted on manslaughter charges in the hit-and-run death of a woman on Long Island last year.

Authorities say 32-year-old Daniel Coppolo is the man responsible for the death of 18-year-old Taranjit Parmar last November in Levittown.

Police say the tragic series of events began when Coppolo got into a minor fender bender with Parmar as he was leaving a parking lot and onto Hempstead Turnpike.

When she got out of her car to call her mother, Coppolo allegedly began to drive away. That's when he struck Parmar and dragged her through the parking lot and ran her over before fleeing, authorities said.

"Eighteen-year-old Taranjit Parmar was a beautiful, successful student when her life was taken from her after a minor fender bender," Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said. "It is unthinkable that in addition to allegedly driving away with the young woman in the open window and then running her over, the driver fled the scene and left Taranjit to die in the parking lot."

Coppola is charged with manslaughter, assault, leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, tampering with physical evidence, reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

He is due back in court on May 17.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runcrimeLevittownNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
FDNY employee charged in hit and run that killed student
Teen fatally run over by fleeing driver after minor collision
Top Stories
Top of bus sheared off, dozens hurt on Long Island
Federal agents raid office of Trump's lawyer, seize documents
FDNY EMT accused of sexually abusing patient
4-year-old beaten to death for spilling cereal, prosecutors say
FDNY stops robbery of victim in wheelchair, helps NYPD arrest suspect
Postal worker arrested after bags of undelivered mail found in shed
Trump blasts Mueller investigation as 'attack on our country'
Man steals $2,500 puppy from Long Island pet store
Show More
Fire races through building in the Bronx, causing partial collapse
Murder suspect who confessed on Facebook found dead
Woman blames cocaine in purse on windy day
Con Ed offering bill reductions after March nor'easters
Man found dead in right lane on Connecticut highway
More News