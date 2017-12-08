A freight train derailed in Union, New Jersey, forcing NJ Transit to suspend Raritan Valley Line service between Newark Penn Station and Cranford ahead of the evening rush hour.Officials say the CSX train was heading eastbound when it derailed just before the Union Train Station at 2:25 pm.The train derailed in two main sections - one at Woodland Ave and Green Lane; the other is near Galloping Hill Road and Lehigh Ave. Around 21 of the 121 train cars went off the tracks.Nothing hazardous was on board the train.Two people on the train when it derailed were not injured.A Conrail spokesman says the CSX Transportation train was on its way to Selkirk, New YorkConrail will be doing the cleanup and fix the tracks. We're told it's going to take awhile to clean up and that's bad news for commuters because it's a stretch of track that NJ Transit uses for its Raritan Valley Line.NJ Transit set up bus service for Raritan Valley commuters and cross-honored tickets. There are about 22,000 of them daily.----------