BABY DEATH

Funeral held for baby found in Astoria, Queens, garbage can

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) --
Dozens gathered for a heartbreaking, yet comforting goodbye for a newborn baby boy found in a garbage can inside a Queens park in February.

NYPD officers, emergency responders, Nassau County Police and locals filled the Most Precious Blood Church in Astoria Saturday to cherish and support the very short life of Dutch James Hope.

The Children of Hope Foundation and NYPD took legal custody of the newborn and made arrangements for his dignified burial.This is the 139th burial of a young child since the start of the foundation.

Mourners said this baby's death is one too many, and they came to the church to be a part of his family.

Police said the newborn was found inside of a garbage can inside a Dutch Kills Park in Astoria on the morning of February 17. A woman passing by the park made the discovery.

Right now, there's a $2,500 award for any information on who left Dutch James Hope in that garbage can, the baby's identity or family members. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-577-8477 (TIPS).

