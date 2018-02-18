Baby found wrapped in plastic bag in trash bin at Queens park

CeFaan Kim has more on a baby who was found dead in a Queens trash bin. (WABC)

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) --
Police are searching for the person who left a dead baby in a trash can in Queens.

Authorities said a resident noticed an unpleasant smell when he entered Dutch Kills Playground in Astoria on Saturday morning just before 11.

In the trash can, his friend found a baby boy wrapped in a plastic yellow bag.

The resident frantically waved his friend over, and they called 911.

"It's just really messed up, and really foul. It's just something I really didn't want to see. Having to see kids like that and seeing babies left like that. It's just wrong," says Devon Davis.

Officials say the baby was a few weeks old, and was dead when he was found.

Detectives spent most of Saturday searching for clues in trash cans in the park on 36th Avenue and Crescent Street.

No arrests have been made.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

More News