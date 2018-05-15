Fiery crash into Huntington Station gas pump; driver arrested

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller reports from the scene in Huntington Station.

By
HUNTINGTON STATION, Suffolk County (WABC) --
A car slammed into a gas station and burst into flames in Suffolk County early Tuesday morning.

It happened at the Citgo station on New York Avenue at West Hills Road in Huntington Station around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say a drunk driver slammed into the gas pump, causing it to burst into flames.

Fernando Velasquez, 24, of Huntington Station is charged with DWI and unlicensed driving.

Velasquez was driving a 2014 BMW on New York Avenue when he apparently veered off the road and slammed into the gas pump and two other parked cars.

Surveillance video of the explosion
EMBED More News Videos

The surveillance video is from the Citgo gas station on New York Avenue



A huge explosion resulted, yet amazingly no one was injured.

He is set to be arraigned Tuesday morning in Islip.

The gas station was closed at the time of the crash. The owner says that he is hoping his insurance covers all of the damage to his family-owned business.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashgas stationdwiHuntington StationSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Melania Trump to remain hospitalized through week
Staten Island mother arrested year after daughter's death
Woman wearing only bra, panties slams SUV into Queens home
10 children found living in horrible conditions, police say
Nanny gets life in prison in UWS stabbings of 2 children
Meghan Markle asks for 'respect' for father after reports
Settlement reached in Eli Manning memorabilia fraud lawsuit
Former Senate majority leader Harry Reid has cancer surgery
Show More
Margot Kidder, Superman's Lois Lane, dies
Prisoner captured after escaping police in Newark
Exclusive: Widow of man murdered on Mother's Day speaks out
At least 52 killed as US Embassy opens in Jerusalem
MTA worker charged with assault for allegedly shoving girl
More News